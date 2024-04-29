COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

CDP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 244,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,132. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.