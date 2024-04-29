Coq Inu (COQ) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $214.03 million and $12.34 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coq Inu has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000312 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $17,151,519.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

