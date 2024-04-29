Corning (GLW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

GLW stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.