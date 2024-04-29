CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $238.64 on Thursday. CorVel has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $265.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $719,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,534 shares in the company, valued at $75,633,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $3,960,007. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,974,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 34.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,487,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CorVel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.