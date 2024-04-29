Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

COST opened at $730.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $730.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.48. The firm has a market cap of $324.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,948 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.48.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

