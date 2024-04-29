CPI Aerostructures (CVU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN: CVU) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.65 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.