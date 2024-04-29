Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

CMCT stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

