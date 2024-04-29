CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 2.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.03. Approximately 422,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,784,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

