Critical Contrast: Auna (NYSE:AUNA) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auna and Oncology Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.26 -$83.07 million ($0.92) -1.25

Auna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auna and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00

Auna currently has a consensus target price of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 100.42%. Oncology Institute has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. Given Auna’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Auna is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute -24.56% -80.46% -28.14%

Summary

Auna beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

