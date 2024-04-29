Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,235 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 4.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.07. 1,177,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,191. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

