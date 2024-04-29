Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 123.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. 1,148,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

