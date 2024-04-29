Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires Shares of 58,663 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.08% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 48.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.7 %

LMND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. 1,185,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

