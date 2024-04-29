Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys Shares of 1,160 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,191. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

