Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Cuts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. EQT comprises 1.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. 4,500,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,882. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

