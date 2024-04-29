Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.32 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,777. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.40.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

