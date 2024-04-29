Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $3.47 Million Position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Deflation ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 4.63% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BNDD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,598. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

