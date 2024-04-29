Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Lowers Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 8,512.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 219,960 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter.

USO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.52. 3,601,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.19. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

