Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 109.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 92,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after buying an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $273.35. 2,412,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,342. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

