Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases Shares of 400 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Stock Down 3.2 %

ESTC stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 731,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,853. Elastic has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

