Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $10.62 on Monday, reaching $25.27. 39,561,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,396. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

