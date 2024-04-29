DeFiChain Market Capitalization Tops $57.47 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $57.47 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,131,373,054 coins and its circulating supply is 874,436,040 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

