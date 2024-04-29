Degen Price Reaches $0.0236 on Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Degen has a market cap of $294.56 million and $34.05 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

