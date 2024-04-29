Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 190,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 703,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 256.71% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

