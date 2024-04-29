Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Up 16.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DECAU opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.23.
Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile
