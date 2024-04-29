Desjardins Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery purchased 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$35,236.06. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.