Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.50. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

DESP has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. 314,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,273. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $840.94 million, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,954,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 392,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 176,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

