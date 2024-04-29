Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,646,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.99. 2,560,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

