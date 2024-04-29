Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 21000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The company had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0056992 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

In related news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10. Insiders own 109.04% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

