Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Up 63.6% in April

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Digital Health Acquisition stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

