Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.50 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.