Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $56,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,916,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 171,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

