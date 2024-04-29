Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.84. 870,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

