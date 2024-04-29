Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 791,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,386 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 495,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,125 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFLV stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $29.14. 25,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,076. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

