Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 1,097.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 985.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

