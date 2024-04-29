Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $87.51

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.51, but opened at $90.81. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 767,439 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

