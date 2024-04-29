Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $44.72

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $48.29. Docebo shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 45,803 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Docebo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 496.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Docebo by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Docebo by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

