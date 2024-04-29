Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.44 and last traded at $118.37. Approximately 1,582,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,735,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.