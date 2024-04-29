DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $69,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on DD
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DD opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.