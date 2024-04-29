DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $69,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

