Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

