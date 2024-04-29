Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 115 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 640,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,749,000 after buying an additional 204,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average is $226.90. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

