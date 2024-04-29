Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.20% of THOR Industries worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of THO traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,145. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

