Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 137,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.