Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.22. 2,197,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

