Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $26.42 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Stryker by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.66. The company had a trading volume of 547,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,831. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.67.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

