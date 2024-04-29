Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $22.15 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,000. Keysight Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.24. 371,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,657. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

