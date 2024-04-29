Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $374,403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,150,000 after purchasing an additional 350,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 997,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.