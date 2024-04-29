Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,516,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035,316. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

