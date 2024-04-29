Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 103 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 90,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.31. The stock had a trading volume of 963,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,206. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

