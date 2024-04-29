Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,020. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $438.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

