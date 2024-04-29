Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 178 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,055. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

